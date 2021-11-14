‘Yellowstone’ Preview Seemingly Shows Who Attacked the Duttons

Yellowstone Season 4 answered several burning questions for fans after that tense Season 3 finale cliffhanger. However, there is still one question left unanswered: Who attacked the Duttons? While Kaycee Dutton (Luke Grimes) and others took out the militiamen who went for the family, the person who hired them is still unknown. However, we seemingly saw the suspect in question in the Season 4 preview Paramount Network released after Sunday’s premiere.

Unless there’s some marketing trickery (or a plot-driven case of mistaken identity), the mastermind is rounded up by Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and his associates. In a section of the preview, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) meets up with the Native American leader on a plain and says, “Strange place for a meeting.” Chief Rainwater replies, “You’ll understand when I tell you… who ordered the attacked on you.” He later adds, “This is worth the wait, John.”

A hooded person is shown in the back of a vehicle and removed. The trailer is edited in a way that keeps the person’s identity secret. In the above image, we’ve lightened the shots of the mystery subject, showing us a better look at their outfit, build and hands. based on the body features we see, it appears to be a male of standard build. These identifying details would seemingly rule out a female adversary like Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver).

Outfit-wise, we’re a bit perplexed. The first shot appears to indicate a nice suit jacket, one we’ve seen Kaycee and other government officials or wealthy characters wear. But if you shift over the shot No. 2, it kind of looks like something more ranch-ready that we’ve seen workers in the Yellowstone bunkhouse sport. Are we just mistaken about the second angle, or is this trickery on Paramount Network’s part? Is this even the attacker or just an associate or a red herring?

We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past seasons’ episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, such as 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will release on Paramount+.