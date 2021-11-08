‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: John Dutton’s Fate Revealed

Yellowstone fans and media outlets have been asking, “Who shot John Dutton?” While we’re sure that question will be answered in time, the Paramount Network drama had to first the question, “Does John Dutton survive?” The Dutton family patriarch, played by Kevin Costner, was last seen gunned down on the side of the road, barely clinging onto life. Just like Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White), John was in a perilous situation he might not survive going into Season 4. Teasers did show John getting help, but he was motionless when assistance arrived. So, does he live through Season 4’s premiere episodes (“Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain”)? Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 4, (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service).

When we first see John in Season 4, he looks done for. He’s in rough on the side of the road, having scrawled a description of the van used by the drive-by assailants onto the ground. Luckily, his right-hand-man, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) comes up on the scene and whisks him off to a hospital just in time. John Dutton lives to fight another day.

However, the patriarch is not in the clear just yet. He’s hospitalized and in a coma. He awakens months later, sporting a bearded look. Despite Beth’s wishes, doctors are forced to put him under due to blood clot concerns.

Going forward, the family’s focus is revenge. As shown in the two-part premiere, the family is already out for revenge, with Kayce using John’s clue to hunt down the attackers. That narrative thread will surely continue as the driving plot of Season 4.

You can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, such as 1883, will release on Paramount+.