‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Kayce Dutton’s Fate Revealed

Did Kayce Dutton make it into Yellowstone Season 4 alive? Fans now have an answer. At the end of Season 3, numerous characters’ lives were in jeopardy, including John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White). Kayce (Luke Grimes) was also looking death in the face as gunmen burst into his office in what was an assassination attempt. Kayce flipped his desk on its side for cover at the end of Season 3, and Season 4’s premiere episodes (“Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain”) showed what happened next. Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 4, (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service).

Did you really think Kayce could be bested in a gunfight? The former U.S. Navy SEAL’s training kicked in, and with the help of a flash grenade, he shoots down his attackers. He then urgently warns his wife, Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille), of the situation, she is then sucked into another all-out attack on the Dutton family, with this one taking place at the Yellowstone ranch.

While Kayce handles the attack targeting him, he’s not out of peril just yet. The Dutton son joins the quest for revenge, tracking down the attackers who shot his father, John. He, of course, does and, of course, is victorious. However, that comes with a major caveat. Kayce is shot in the fight, leaving him with a pretty serious wound. However, he ultimately survives.

Now Kayce, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and the rest of the Dutton clan have to hunt down the parties responsible for the attacks. It could be an expected foe, such as Market Equities, or it could be an unexpected betrayer, such as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). It might even be a new enemy entering the fray. Either way, Season 4 is gonna be an intense run of episodes.

You can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, such as 1883, will release on Paramount+.