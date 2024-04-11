Kevin Costner Discusses Hopes for 'Yellowstone' Return, John Dutton's Fate

Yellowstone's future is on the line. But if you ask Kevin Costner, there's hope. And it's for a special reason. The Bodyguard star told Entertainment Tonight exclusively that there are personal ties to the Paramount+ series. Costner's 15-year-old son is named after the protagonist he portrays in the Western drama. "I named him after the character I play in this. My character's name is Hayes Ellison," Costner told the outlet. "And I named Hayes that character. So I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, 'Man, I better get with it and make this movie.'"

Because the series took 30 years in the making, Costner is dedicated to the project. It took the Black and White star and his co-writer Jon Baird six years to write the script for the project before it ultimately wound up at Warner Bros. Costner's son joining him on the series is the icing on the cake.

"I captured him and I brought him on, and he's very good in this small part that he's done," Costner said. "If you see it, I think he has an impact on the movie." His son didn't audition for the role.

"No, listen. I don't give great parts away. I understand that there's young actors out [there] that would kill for these parts," Costner said. "And so mine have to respect the profession. But in certain instances, this was something I thought he could handle. I wanted him close and so I did it. So we're locked together in a film forever. Actually, I'm not in any scenes with him, but I directed him when he was little and now he's big."