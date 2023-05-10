'Yellowstone' Cancellation Leaves Fans Spinning

Following a record-breaking five seasons, Paramount Network's hit drama Yellowstone is coming to an end. The network confirmed on May 5 that the story of John Dutton and the Dutton Ranch is officially coming to an end, with news of Yellowstone's cancellation shocking fans.



Originally premiering in June 2018, Yellowstone follows the story of John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The series was co-created by Taylor Sheridan alongside John Lindon and stars Keving Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Throughout its run, Yellowstone has continued to smash records, with the Season 5 premiere shattering ratings records in all demographics and drawing in 12.1 million live-plus-same-day viewers.



Despite those impressive numbers, Paramount Network confirmed earlier this month that Yellowstone will end with its current fifth season. A reason for the cancellation was not provided, but the news came on the heels of reports of behind-the-scenes drama. Paramount Network's May 5 announcement also came with news that the Yellowstone franchise will continue with yet another spinoff, with Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, sharing, "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life." Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to Yellowstone's cancellation.