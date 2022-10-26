'Yellowstone' Could Be Getting Yet Another Spinoff

Yellowstone already has one spinoff series, and at least three more on the way, but the show could be getting yet another. In a recent story about the forthcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, Deadline noted that it has also heard rumors that franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is "contemplating" two other limited series "that encompass the struggle to hang onto the ranch." One of the shows would depict the Dutton family in the 1940s, and the next would show the family in the 1960s.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Interestingly, if we do end up getting a Yellowstone series that takes place in the '60s, we might get to see a young John, as well as a younger John Dutton Jr., played by Dabney Coleman in Yellowstone.

In Deadline's aforementioned story, the outlet shared some new details about 1923, revealing that the series will now consist of two seasons, each consisting of eight episodes. Deadline added that negotiations are currently underway to bring back the cast, which includes Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for the second season. The new series will be a prequel to Yellowstone, as well as a sequel to 1883, a Paramount+ exclusive series that followed the Dutton family as they made their journey West nearly 140 years ago.

Previously, while speaking to Deadline, Sheridan clarified that 1883 would not have a second season because he did not envision the projects as being one linear storyline. "We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that's what we did. The goal with 1883, I wanted to tell this really abstract odd structured story."

Explaining his personal position on crafting a new season of 1883, Sheridan offered, "If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode [to Elsa and Shea]. And then hopefully made you fall in love with the world, and forget that stuff, and play with your expectations that there's no way what I've already told you could actually happen. To play with structure that way, felt like a new rollercoaster ride for an audience, and hopefully a really reflective and beautiful one."

"I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey," Sheridan said. "I'm not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn't." He continued: "On to the next peek through the window," a reference to the Yellowstone franchise's recently announced 1923 prequel spinoff, which will move ahead several decades and follow the Dutton family during the Great Depression.