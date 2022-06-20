Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Changes Name

Paramount+ released more details for the Yellowstone prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, including a new title. The show is going further back in time than previously planned and will now be known as 1923 instead of 1932. The title follows the naming convention set forth by 1883, with Yellowstone prequel shows being named after the year they are set in.

When 1932 was announced, it appeared the show would track the Dutton family during one of the worst years of the Great Depression. Now, it will follow the Dutton family following the end of World War I and the start of Prohibition, events that will play major roles in the show. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

"1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade," reads the show's logline. Paramount+ has not released the name of the characters Mirren and Ford will play. 1923 is expected to hit Paramount+ in December.

Yellowstone creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson are executive producers on 1923, alongside Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. Sheridan is also developing Land Man starring Billy Bob Thornton, Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone, Lioness starring Zoe Saldana, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story starring David Oyelowo. Sheridan previously oversaw 1883, which followed John Dutton's ancestors, played by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, as they moved out west to establish the Yellowstone ranch. All episodes of 1883 are available to stream on Paramount+, while Yellowstone is available on Peacock.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Tanya Giles, general manager at Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land, said in February when the now-titled 1923 was announced. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

This will be a rare television credit for Ford, who avoided working on television after hitting it big in the late 1970s. In April, he signed on for his first-ever series role in Apple TV+'s Shrinking, in which he will play the mentor to a therapist played by Jason Segel. Mirren has worked in television more often, winning Emmys for Prime Suspect: The Final Act, Elizabeth I, The Passion of Ayn Rand, and Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness. She also played the title role in HBO's 2019 Catherine the Great limited series.