Will Reeve, 'GMA' Reporter and Christopher Reeve's Son, Gets Caught Without Pants During Live, At-Home Interview

Good Morning America reporter Will Reeve, the son of legendary Superman actor Christopher Reeve, got caught without pants during a live, at-home interview. Reeve — who is an ABC reporter — appeared on GMA to present a story about medicine prescriptions being delivered by drones. "What is an innovative, high-tech way to get people their medicine quickly while promoting social distancing?" Reeve gleefully asked. "Drones!" Soon, it became clear that below his suit and dress shirt, Reeve was not wearing pants, as part of his bare leg was noticeable.

Reeve has since acknowledged the embarrassing moment, taking to Twitter to prove he has a great sense of humor about the whole thing. "Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning," Reeve wrote. "The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants."

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Reeve has since been getting a lot of support from social media users too, with one person quipping, "Rock star move, if you ask me. (Everyone behind a desk does it, in my experience. Now you’re internet famous for making it cool.)" Someone else joked, "I've just assume everyone's not wearing pants. It's more efficient. Smart at home working."

Reeve's fellow journalist Adam Graham tweeted about Reeve's hilarious situation, writing, "Hey put some pants on my guy." Reeve replied, "They’re shorts I promise." He later added, "I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon."

I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

In addition to his journalism career, 27-year-old Reeve is also a philanthropist, serving on the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation board of directors. Reeve's parents started the foundation in 1982, and its main purpose today is to be an advocate for those living with paralysis and spinal cord injury. Sadly, Reeve's father became paralyzed in the mid-'90s after suffering a fall from a horse.

"My parents were — and remain — my heroes and role models, so joining the Reeve Foundation board was a natural fit, considering much of my time with my parents was defined by my dad’s life with a spinal cord injury with my mom as his primary caregiver," Reeve said in a 2019 interview with Quest. He added, "My involvement was never something I really thought about; it was just something that existed from the time I was a young child, and progressed organically."