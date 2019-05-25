‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Is ‘Fully and Finally’ Canceled at ABC

Whiskey Cavalier will not be coming back for a second season after all.

The ABC international spy drama faced the possibility of being saved and renewed for Season 2 after fan outcry led to the network taking a second look.

Creator David Hemingson took to Twitter Friday to break the news the network had decided to pass on renewing the show once again.

“Friends: I just got the sad news that [ABCNetwork] has passed,” he wrote on Twitter. “[Whiskey Cavalier] has been fully and finally cancelled. Thank you all so, so much for your efforts on our behalf. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support.”

“It’s incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed – and that I believe will stand the test of time – makes it all worthwhile,” he added in a second tweet, which also included a photo of stars Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan.

A report by TVLine a day after the ABC finale of the series revealed talks between the network and producer Warner Bros. Television were underway, with a source saying the show had a 50-50 chance of returning after fans expressed their anger for the show’s cancellation.

The studio has also reportedly put out feelers to streaming services to potentially move the show somewhere else.

Fans of the dramedy series responded to Hemingson’s announcement, sharing their sadness to see the show go after one season.

“They just made the biggest mistake of their lives,” one fan wrote, tagging ABC on the tweet along with the hashtag [save whiskey cavalier].

“Any chance that someone else will pick it up? We’re prepared to keep going,” another fan wondered.

“Thank you so much for fighting for this show. The viewers would have followed it anywhere and everywhere. Sending you so much love,” Another viewer commented.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke previously told reporters the decision to cancel Whiskey Cavalier was “very tough.”

We felt like we gave it a very strong launch this spring and it had its chance to do what it could do… We looked for other time slots [for Whiskey Cavalier] but did not see a real opportunity to grow,” she told reporters ahead of the network’s Upfront presentation.

Fans further expressed their outrage of the show’s cancellation after the finale episode Wednesday ended with a huge cliffhanger.

The first season of Whiskey Cavalier is available to stream on Hulu.