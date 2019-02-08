Wendy Williams Reportedly at Risk of Losing Show

Wendy Williams is reportedly scared about losing her show, especially since Nick Cannon began hosting after she delayed her return due to health concerns.

Sources told the New York Post she is “unsettled” by the recent success of her stand-in hosts and is worried she will not be able to return to the show before losing the job.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s super scared and anxious,” an insider told the Post. “Watching [fill-in host] Nick Cannon being a huge hit with her audience is tough for her. They’re already starting to mess with the format. It’s like watching them screw around with her baby.”

Williams has been missing from The Wendy Williams Show since December. During the Dec. 18 episode, she told fans she suffered a hairline fracture on her right shoulder. A few days later, Williams slurred her words on air, leading to her apologizing for a “less than stellar” show. Then, she took a two-week hiatus and was scheduled to return on Jan. 7.

The return never happened, and Wendy Williams Show producers enlisted a series of fill-in hosts. Cannon earned rave reviews for his stint earlier this week, and American Pie star Jason Biggs hosted Thursday’s episode. More guest hosts are scheduled through Feb. 15.

During Monday’s episode, Cannon told her audience “she sounded amazing” after speaking with her over the phone.

“She jumped on the phone and first thing she said: ‘Nick Cannon, how you doing?’ I didn’t know what to expect at first but her spirit was so big. It was so amazing,” Cannon said. “And you know what was really awesome? She said she wanted to speak as a family unit – I talked to her, [her husband] Kevin and [her son] Little Kevin, they said they are all good. The love and the passion is still there because that’s what you need in times like this, is for your family to stick together with you.”

However, the Post‘s source said Williams is “in no state to get back on TV anytime soon.”

There is also a behind-the-scenes drama unfolding. Williams’ staff was reportedly “fuming” over Cannon’s phone call with Williams because they feel she is not being completely forthcoming about her health troubles.

“She’s managed to keep the real reason for her absence a secret, however you can’t leak something that no one knows,” one insider told the Daily Mail. “She’ll allegedly pick up the phone for Nick Cannon but she can’t tell us what is going on.”

Another source told the Daily Mail the staff wants Cannon to host permanently because Williams is “not authentic anymore” thanks to the cheating rumors involving her husband Kevin Hunter.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images