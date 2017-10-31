Wendy Williams Faints on Her Show

Wendy Williams‘ Halloween episode ended with a real scare.

The Wendy talk show host lost her balance, gazed with eyes wide, staggered and dropped out of view during Tuesday’s festive episode, all while dressed in an elaborate bright green Statue of Liberty costume.

Fans watching the show turned to social media to express their concerns, but the host returned after a break to explain the troubling situation.

“That was not a stunt,” she said on her show. “I overheated in my costume, and I did pass out. But, you know, I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

After the show, William’s team took to her Twitter to assure fans that she was recovering from the tumble well.

“Wendy is feeling much better,” her team wrote. “She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. Thank you for your well wishes.”

Williams’ spokesperson Ronn Torossian told USA TODAY that the host has been examined since the incident.

“Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning,” Torossian confirmed. “She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is okay and will continue as shows as planned.”

“She will address this on-air tomorrow,” he added. “She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on Nov. 13 to her 1500th show.”

Williams has hosted the nationally syndicated Wendy Williams Show since 2008.