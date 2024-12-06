‘We Cried Together’: ‘Station 19’ Star Jay Hayden Reveals Initial Reaction to Cancellation and If He’d Return for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Exclusive)

It’s still hard to believe that Station 19 is no more, and star Jay Hayden spoke to PopCulture.com about the cancellation. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff was canceled by ABC last year and sent fans into a frenzy. It was surprising news, to say the least, and the network gave the show just one more season to close things out. Station 19 officially ended last May after seven seasons, and Hayden revealed to PopCulture that the “whole cast was pretty upset” when news of the axing came out.

“We really love making that show. We really love working together,” Hayden shared. “We’ve also felt like we had such an amazing fan base who cared about the show as much as we did. So it’s really hard. They brought us into a writers’ room on the Disney lot right in the middle of our workday and told us all together. We cried together and hugged and then decided to try to make the best last season we could.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) BARRETT DOSS, JAY HAYDEN

The series finale saw everyone’s favorite firefighters going in their own directions, including Hayden’s Travis Montgomery, who wound up following best friend Vic (Barrett Doss) to D.C. to make Crisis One a national program. It was perhaps the best ending for Travis, and it’s one that Hayden thinks he so very much deserved.

“They did us the honor of bringing us each into the writers’ room and asking us what was most important to us for our character’s ending,” Hayden said. “And that was my only thing that I asked for which was the love story that I’ve been playing. You know, you can bring on whoever you want. You can do whatever relationship you want with Travis at the end. If you want to bring in a new love interest or bring back an old one. But the love story that I’ve played since Day 1, Episode 1, is Vic. Vic and Travis. It is a different kind of love, but it is a love story nonetheless. And if I finish that story right, I’m good. I and I think they did an amazing job for that.”

(Disney/James Clark) JASON GEORGE, GREY DAMON, JOSH RANDALL, JAINA LEE ORTIZ, JAY HAYDEN

Additionally, Jay Hayden admitted that the airport scene was “the last scene that we filmed together. And so, like, if you saw all that emotion, completely real. That’s just Jay and Barrett. I will treasure filming that scene for my entire life.” It makes the scene all the more emotional and all the more real.

Meanwhile, with Station 19’s Jason George officially back on the Grey’s Anatomy rotation as Ben Warren, could fans expect Travis to pop up at Grey Sloan? Hayden said he loves “working for Shondaland. I love them. They know I love them. And I appreciated being able to play whatever character they have asked me and wanted me to play. I worked so hard on that character, Travis Montgomery. So, to return and do something in that universe again would be a ton of fun.”

Since Hayden is hopping over to FBI: International for a bit beginning next week, his return as Travis may not be for a while, if it will ever happen. He is definitely interested, which is good, so it could just be a matter of how and when. In the meantime, all seven seasons of Station 19 are streaming on Hulu.