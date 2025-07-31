‘Watson’ Casts ‘Once Upon a Time’ Alum in Key Role

A Once Upon a Time alum is portraying another iconic character.

Deadline reports that Robert Carlyle will play Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming second season of Watson on CBS.

Carlyle will be appearing in a recurring guest role, as Morris Chestnut’s titular doctor “faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes, who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past – one that lies hidden within his own body.” Sherlock’s reappearance comes at a troubling time for Watson, who purposely killed Sherlock’s supposed killer, Randall Park’s James Moriarty, in the Season 1 finale in order to get justice for his friend.

(Jeff Weddell via Getty Images) ROBERT CARLYLE

“We are thrilled to have the mighty Robert Carlyle join the cast of Watson in Season 2,” shared executive producer and showrunner Craig Sweeny. “The man has played iconic roles in projects like Trainspotting, The Full Monty, and 28 Weeks Later, and now he steps into the shoes of the most iconic detective of all, Sherlock Holmes. When Watson’s best friend and former partner makes a shocking reappearance in his life, Watson is forced to confront their shared past — and a secret that may lie buried within Watson’s own body.”

Robert Carlyle is known for his roles as Mr. Gold/Rumpelstiltskin on ABC’s fantasy drama Once Upon a Time for all seven seasons; Francis “Franco” Begbie in Trainspotting, which won him a BAFTA; and Sergei Karpovich in the miniseries Human Trafficking, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. Other credits include The Full Monty, Ravenous, 28 Weeks Later, Stargate Universe, COBRA, and Hamish MacBeth, among many others.

Pictured: Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

Also starring Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes, Watson centers on Dr. John Watson resuming his medical practice and treating patients with strange and unidentifiable issues with a team of fellows. The series premiered in January and was renewed for Season 2 in March. Although Season 2 wasn’t set to premiere until midseason, CBS moved it up to October after the new FBI offshoot, CIA, had to be delayed.

Additional details surrounding Sherlock’s reappearance have not been shared, but this will certainly make for an interesting storyline. Don’t miss the Season 2 premiere of Watson on Monday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where the first season is currently available.