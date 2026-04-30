Patrick Muldoon’s Cause of Death Revealed

Patrick Muldoon’s cause of death has been confirmed following the Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place actor’s death at 57 earlier this month.

The actor died of a myocardial infarction, colloquially known as a heart attack, according to his death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday. His death certificate also lists underlying causes as a pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy, a genetic mutation that affects different clotting factors, as per the National Institutes of Health.

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Muldoon was cremated on Tuesday, as per his death certificate, following his passing on April 19.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: Patrick Muldoon attends the 53rd annual Saturn Awards at Hilton Universal City Hotel on March 08, 2026 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The actor, best known for his roles as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives and Richard Hart on Melrose Place, also appears in the new crime thriller Dirty Hands alongside his Starship Troopers co-star Denise Richards.

Richards told Extra that while the loss of her ex-boyfriend and longtime friend Muldoon was “shocking” and “devastating,” she wanted to honor him by promoting the film, which he was “so passionate about.”

Richards previously paid tribute to Muldoon on Instagram, writing after his death, “This is so hard for me to put into words. I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you. You were my best friend & my family.”

Praising Muldoon for having “lit up every room” he walked into as a “larger than life” personality, Richards described her friend as a “talented & most underrated actor” who was “most humble,” adding, “Everything you did was infectious. Your laugh, your kindness, your wit, your strength, your loyalty, your passion, and your zest for life.”

Patrick Muldoon and Denise Richards at the 53rd Annual Saturn Awards held at Universal Hilton on March 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“We’ve been each other’s rock. Our memories together are endless. You’ve had my back and protected me more than anyone. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you here,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality wrote, in part. “You’re my voice of reason & pillar of strength. Especially during this last year of pain & heartache. And now I need you more than ever, for this pain and heartache losing you.”

“Schweetbabe we’ve had those conversations,” she continued. “We thought we’d live forever or at least into our 90’s,” concluding, “Schweetbabe I will be looking for those signs. I need to know you’re still here with me. I love you so much & miss you dearly schweetbabe.”