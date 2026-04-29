Ving Rhames Collapses in Restaurant, Hospitalized

Ving Rhames has been hospitalized.

TMZ reports that the Mission: Impossible star collapsed inside a Los Angeles restaurant.

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The actor, 66, appeared to be in and out of consciousness, with paramedics rushing him to the hospital. A spokesperson for the L.A. City Fire tells the outlet that a medical aid call came in for a male approximately in his 60s at 1:40 p.m., and he was transported to the hospital. A rep for Rhames, who just spoke to him, said it’s believed he got “overheated,” but he will be fine and is being hospitalized for observation.

(Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

This incident comes just weeks before Rhames’ 67th birthday on May 12.

Rhames is best known for his role as Luther Stickell in the Mission: Impossible franchise, appearing in all eight installments. Last year’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was the final movie in the franchise, which began in 1996. It served as a follow-up to 2023’s The Dead Reckoning. Christopher McQuarrie returned as director for the Tom Cruise-led film. Other returning cast members included Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny.

(Photo by Ian Lawrence/GC Images)

Additional credits for Rhames include Con Air, Rosewood, Out of Sight, Dawn of the Dead, 2002’s Lilo & Stitch, Pulp Fiction, Jacob’s Ladder, and Don King: Only in America, for which he won a Golden Globe. His latest role was in 2025’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Apple TV’s miniseries Dope Thief.

Per IMDb, he is set to star in two upcoming projects: Painter and The Mongoose. As of now, it’s hard to tell if Rhames’ hospitalization will have him taking time off and pushing production for either of those projects or anything else he’s working on, but since he is only being hospitalized for observation, his recovery probably won’t be very long.