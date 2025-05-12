‘Watson’: Peter Mark Kendall Shares Hopes for ‘Juicy Storytelling Opportunities’ Following Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

Watson’s two-part Season 1 finale has come and gone, and star Peter Mark Kendall broke down the episode with PopCulture.com and shared his hopes for Season 2.

In Sunday’s episode, “Your Life’s Work, Part 2,” the team continued to deal with the Crofts’ worsening condition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode kicked off following the cliffhanger, in which Watson revealed to the rest of the team that he did have a cure for the twins, but there was only enough dose for one. So they had to choose. A coin toss landed in Adam’s favor, and time was running out for Stephens. Luckily, by the episode’s end, they were able to get the cure for Stephens as well, with much convincing. Since both Croft twins are okay, where do they go from here? Kendall, who plays Adam and Stephens Croft, said he would “love” for the storyline to affect them.

Pictured (L-R): Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Adam Croft Photo: Sergei Bachlakov /CBS

“I kind of can’t imagine how it wouldn’t because it’s such a severe illness,” he shared. “It’s such a severe treatment. And I think that that would be really cool storytelling. I don’t know what will happen. I wonder if the writers do yet because they’re just now writing all of it. But I hope that it carries forward. I think the cool part of our show is that this is a procedural that really has a through line in terms of story and character development. And so I would think that we would continue on that path, everything affects everything else.”

That’s not all that fans will be looking forward to for the upcoming second season. Throughout these final two episodes of the season, Inga Schlingmann’s Dr. Sasha Lubbock really showed her emotions and just how she’s been feeling about the whole situation. While Stephens remained in a coma after his brother got the cure, Sasha talked to him and even kissed him. When he eventually woke up, Sasha told him what had happened. Kendall says there was “a huge kind of confession and disclosure of feelings and emotions in these last two episodes, and I know that I don’t know.”

Pictured (L-R): Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Adam Croft Photo: Sergei Bachlakov /CBS

“But I imagine that something profound will kind of happen between these two people, and I hope that we get to see it,” he continued. “I hope that it doesn’t happen in between seasons. But I think that these people were in a life or death situation, and that often is a catalyst for truth telling. And I’m hopeful that because also I just love acting with Inga, who plays Sasha, so much that we have a lot more cool story to tell on that.”

Meanwhile, Randall Park’s James Moriarty came back and was discovered to be behind everything, of course. But before he could give Watson and the team the same fate he gave Sherlock Holmes, Watson was one step ahead of him and sneakily gave him something that made him go blind, and slowly killed him. By the end of the episode, Moriarty was no more, and Watson got justice for his friend. Peter Mark Kendall thinks this will “greatly” affect Season 2.

Pictured (L-R): Randall Park as Moriarty and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Sergei Bachlakov /CBS

“I think that part of the beauty of our show is it often explores this kind of middle ground between right and wrong, the kind of nuances, the gray areas of life that don’t have a clean answer,” he said. “And I imagine as his proteges and his fellows that we will have some kind of reckoning of weird doctors who have sworn an oath not to do harm, and how that kind of thing is either true or not true from what Watson did with Moriarty. So hopefully, it’s just kind of some juicy storytelling opportunities.”

Season 2 of Watson will be a season to look out for, especially after the way Season 1 ended. The possibilities are endless as to what will go down, and although it’s unknown when the series will return, the wait will be worth it.