Ginnifer Goodwin Addresses 'Once Upon a Time' Reboot Rumors

Ginnifer Goodwin is giving her thoughts on a potential Once Upon a Time reboot. The actress starred as Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard on the ABC fantasy drama, where she fell in love with her on-screen Prince Charming Josh Dallas. The series ended in 2018 after seven seasons but still remains a favorite today, thanks to streaming. With many reboots and revivals happening these days, could an OUAT reboot be next, especially with rumors surrounding the show?

I hear these rumors as well [about a reboot], and I am available if they [want to do that]," Goodwin told People at the D23 Expo, where she was promoting Zootpoia 2. "I mean, I live around the corner from the creator, so I'm sure I'll hear things. I'd love to go back. My whole life is kind of built around it. I mean, I married Prince Charming. His babies are my babies."

Created by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, Once Upon a Time was set in the fictional Maine town of Storybrooke, where fairy tale characters live due to a curse. It often alternated between the present in the real world and the past in the fantasy world. Along with Goodwin and Dallas, it also starred Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Jared S. Gilmore, Robert Carlyle, Emilie de Ravin, Colin O'Donoghue, Rebecca Mader, and Sean Maguire, among others.

If there were to be a reboot, it's hard to predict what it could be about. The original series ended with the worlds coming together and Parrilla's Regina becoming the Good Queen after being the Evil Queen for so long and redeeming herself throughout the series. It's possible that the reboot would be a continuation and show fans just what all has changed since the finale. It could also be like short-lived spinoff Once Upon a Time in Wonderland where its focus is on a new group of fantasy characters.

Whether or not a Once Upon a Time reboot will ever actually happen is unknown, but it is nice to know that Ginnifer Goodwin is definitely interested and could probably talk Josh Dallas into doing it as well if he isn't on board. You never know what could happen. In the meantime, though, Once Upon a Time can be streamed on both Hulu and Disney+ if you need an escape to the fantasy world in more ways than one.