‘NCIS: Origins’ Star Caleb Foote Says Fans Will be ‘Incredibly Satisfied Yet Hungry for So Much More’ With Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

The NCIS: Origins season finale is almost here, and star Caleb Foote told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

In “Hollywood Ending,” airing on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future.”

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Considering the fact that the Season 1 finale ended on a cliffhanger that saw Mariel Molino’s Lala Dominguez getting into a car accident, it can be assumed that the Season 2 finale will up the stakes. And Foote, who plays Special Agent Bernard “Randy” Randolf, shared that “fans will be incredibly satisfied yet hungry for so much more.”

Pictured: Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf. Photo: Erik Voake/CBS

“David [J. North] and Gina [Lucita Monreal] are the showrunners. They are experts of the finale, and we found that out with the Lala car flip finale of Season 1,” he continued. “That was the best finale at the time I’d ever been a part of. And now this one definitely tops it. They do a good job of answering all your questions and then asking even more.”

The entire NCIS franchise is known for going pretty big with the season finales, and Origins certainly continued that trend with Season 1. It sounds like the Season 2 finale will be even bigger, and it’s hard to imagine how the show will top last season’s, but luckily, the wait won’t be too much longer.

Pictured: Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs Photo: Erik Voake/CBS

NCIS: Origins has been renewed for Season 3, so it can be assumed that whatever happens in the Season 2 finale will set up the upcoming season. Since Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, it’s also likely Season 2 will end on a cliffhanger, but how big and how bad, fans will just have to tune in. As of now, CBS has not announced when the upcoming season will premiere, but it will be sometime this fall. The show will again be paired with NCIS, as well as new spinoff NCIS: New York, with Origins being pushed back to the 10 p.m. ET hour on Tuesdays.

Whatever happens, fans won’t want to miss it. Tune in to the Season 2 finale of NCIS: Origins on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available. Season 3 will be coming to the network this fall.