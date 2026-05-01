Netflix Renews Hit Spinoff for Season 2

The Stranger Things universe isn’t going anywhere.

Netflix has renewed animated spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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News of the renewal comes just days after the series premiered on April 23. From showrunner Eric Robles and executive producers the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 takes place between Seasons 2 and 3 in the winter of 1985 when snow blankets the town and “the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading.”

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. (L to R) Ben Plessala as Will, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike and Elisha Williams as Lucas in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

“Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days,” reads the official synopsis. “But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this new story set in the Stranger Things universe.”

“Working on Season 1 has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” Robles said in a statement. “Now that it’s out in the world, seeing fans connect with these characters — whether they’ve loved them for years or are just meeting them for the first time — has been truly special… We’re thrilled to return to the winter of ’85 for Season 2. The Hawkins Investigators Club is back, and a new paranormal threat has emerged from the town’s abandoned silver mines. I can’t wait for fans to discover where this entity and the mysterious blue flower we last saw blooming in the Upside Down at the end of Season 1 take our young heroes.”

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None of the Stranger Things actors reprise their roles in the animated spinoff, with their counterparts instead being voiced by different actors. Returning cast members for Season 2 include Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, and Odessa A’zion as new character Nikki.

While it’s unknown when Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2 will drop, it’s been confirmed that it will be sometime this fall. The animated series comes just four months after Stranger Things wrapped up after five seasons, finally giving fans a conclusion to the mysteries surrounding the Upside Down. Fans are still obsessed with Stranger Things, with Season 1 of Tales From ’85 reaching No. 7 on Netflix’s global top 10 list with 2.8 million views. The first season also broke into Netflix’s top 15 animated series debuts of all time.