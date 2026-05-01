‘The White Lotus’ Adds Oscar and Emmy Winner to Season 4 Cast

The White Lotus is expanding its cast.

Variety reports that Oscar and Emmy winner Laura Dern is joining the HBO hit for Season 4.

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Dern is replacing Helena Bonham Carter, who recently and unexpectedly exited The White Lotus, not long after filming began. It’s said that the Jurassic Park star will not take over the exact role Bonham Carter was set to play. She will instead play a new character developed by series creator Mike White.

(Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)

Also part of the Season 2 cast are Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet.

Season 4 “will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival. Hotels featured include the Airelles Château de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap and the Hôtel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes. In addition to Cannes, the season will film in St. Tropez, Monaco, and Paris, though the story will remain set in the Côte d’Azur.”

Pictured: Actress Laura Dern during an interview on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Dern most recently reprised her Jurassic Park role as Ellie Sattler in an Xfinity Super Bowl commercial alongside co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. She also starred in the Apple TV period drama Palm Royale. Other notable credits include Big Little Lies, Jay Kelly, Little Women, Marriage Story, Twin Peaks, The Fault in Our Stars, and Little Fockers, among others. Upcoming, she will be reprising her Emmy-winning role as Renata Klein in the long-awaited third season of Big Little Lies, which is in the works at HBO.

Information on who Dern will be playing on The White Lotus Season 4 has not been announced, but with the show in production, it shouldn’t be long until additional details are shared. The White Lotus always has a stacked cast for each season, so it’s not surprising that someone of Dern’s caliber was added, and it should be entertaining, no matter what kind of character she plays. You never know who will check into the White Lotus, and with the new season taking place during the Cannes Film Festival, there will be much to look forward to.