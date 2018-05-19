Watch All the Trailers for Fall’s New TV Shows

As the Fall 2018 TV lineup continues to take shape, CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and The CW all slowly began to release trailers for their new series on Monday as part of the annual upfront presentations in New York City.

Scroll down to see which shows look the most promising and which could be one-and-done in the upcoming season of television.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Manifest

Manifest, created by Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis, is described as Lost but in reverse. The show sees a group of people aboard Montego Air Flight 828 experience some strange turbulence during the flight. They land safely, but are quickly approached by the authorities and told they were all presumed dead for five and a half years as their plane disappeared.

The show follows the passengers as they experience their new lives after the time jump and begin to uncover the mystery of what caused their jump.

The show will air on Mondays on NBC. Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez star in the show with Jeff Rake serving as the show’s writer.

New Amsterdam

Ryan Eggold and Janet Montgomery star in the new medical drama from David Schulner, executive producer of Emerald City.

The series is based of Bellevue Hospital, the oldest public hospital in the United States. Eggold plays Dr. Max Goodwin, the hospital’s newest medical director, who is looking to reshape how things are done while he also battles a cancer diagnosis.

I Feel Bad

I Feel Bad is a single-camera comedy produced by Amy Poehler and based off the book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything by Orli Auslander.

Sarayu Blu (No Tomorrow) stars as Emet, a wife, mother, friend, boss and daughter dealing with her own imperfections.

Rel

Fresh off the success of last year’s Get Out, Lil Rel Howery returns to television with a show based off his own life in Rel.

The show sees Howery discover his wife is having an affair with his barber, then try to move on while licing as a long-distance single father living in the South Side of Chicago. Comedian Sinbad, Jordan L. Jones and Jessica Moore are confirmed for the cast.

The multi-camera comedy will air on Fox on Sunday nights.

The Passage

Redeveloped from the 2017 Fall season, The Passage stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar in a series based off the novels of the same name written by Justin Cronin.

The thriller centers around a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus strain that could either wipe out the human race or provide the cure for all diseases.

Directors Matt Reeves and Ridley Scott will serve as executive producers, and the series will air in midseason on Fox.

The Cool Kids

Set in a retirement community, The Cool Kids centers around a clique of Matin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan as they deal with newcomer Vickie Lawrence.

The show is described as “high school with 70-somethings.”

Proven Innocent

Rachelle Lefevre, Russell Hornsby and Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser star as lawyers in a wrongful conviction firm working to help clients who were never “proven” guilty.

Murphy Brown

One of CBS’ most anticipated new series is the reboot to fan-favorite multi camera series Murphy Brown.

With Candice Bergen and series creator Diane English back on board, the series will follow Brown navigating the new world of 24-hour cable, social media, “fake news” and a vastly different political climate. Murphy returns alone with her original FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, investigative journalist Frank Fontana and producer Miles Silverberg.

Murphy’s son, Avery, shares his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit, and has followed in her journalistic footsteps — perhaps too closely. Now back in the game, Murphy is determined to draw the line between good television and honest reporting, proving that the world needs Murphy Brown now more than ever.

Along with Bergen, the series stars Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Tyne Daly and Nik Dodany. Murphy Brown will air Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

Magnum P.I.

Another reboot from the network, Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL, who becomes a private investigator.

The series also stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill. Magnum P.I. will air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

FBI

From mega-producer Dick Wolf and the team behind Law & Order, FBI follows he inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

These first-class agents bring all their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, in order to keep New York and the country safe.

The series stars Missy Peregrim, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel. The drama will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

God Friended Me

A new humorous, uplifting drama, God Friended Me follows Miles Finer (Brandon Micheal Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God, and later becoming an agent of change in the lives of those around him.

The series stars Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. God Friended Me will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

Happy Together

Damon Wayans Jr. is back on TV in this new comedy about a 30-something married couple whooping to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star unexpectedly moves in with them.

The series, which is executive produced by Harry Styles, also stars Amber Stevens, Feliz Mallard, Sephanie Weir and Chris Parnell. Happy Together will occupy the Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET timeslot starting in the fall.

The Neighborhood

Cedric the Entertainer is back as an opinionated neighbor in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where no one looks like him or appreciates his neighborliness.

New Girl‘s Max Greenfield plays Dave, who moves into Calvin Butler’s (Cedric the Entertainer) neighborhood, and quickly realizes fitting into the neighborhood will be more complex than he first thought.

Along with Cedric and Greenfield, the series stars Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. The series will air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET in fall 2018.

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS

A Million Little Things: A group of friends gets a wake-up-call after one of them dies.

Stars: David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son, Christina Moses, James Roday, Allison Miller, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Ron Livingston, and Lizzy Green.

THE FIX

The Fix: A former prosecutor has moved on with her life after a detrimental case, but now the killer she was hunting has stuck again.

Stars: Robin Tunney, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Mouzam Makkar, Scott Cohen, Marc Blucas, Adam Rayner, Alex Saxon, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

GRAND HOTEL

Grand Hotel: A telenovela-style Soap-drama “set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach.”

Stars: Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez, Chris Warren, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Shalim Ortiz, Bryan Craig, Denyse Tonz, Anne Winters, Lincoln Younes, Justina Adorno, and Feliz Ramirez.

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

The Kids Are Alright: A comedy set in the 1970s, this series explores the day-in-day-out life of a “an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom, and eight boisterous sons.”

Stars: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore, Sam Straley, Caleb Martin Foote, Christopher Paul Richards, Sawyer Barth, Andy Walken, and Santino Bernard.

THE ROOKIE

The Rookie: John Nolan has always dreamed of becoming a cop, but will he fair well as middle-aged rookie police officer?

Stars: Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Titus Makin, Alyssa Diaz, and Mercedes Mason.

SINGLE PARENTS

Single Parents: “A group of dysfunctional single parents lean on each other as they raise their kids.”

Stars: Taran Killam (pictured above right), Leighton Meester, Jake Choi, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Sadie Hazelett, Grace Hazelett, and Devin Campbell.

WHISKEY CAVALIER

Whiskey Cavalier: This dramady focuses on FBI super-agent Will Chase, codename: “WHISKEY CAVALIER,” as he leads a his own team alongside CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, codename: “FIERY TRIBUNE.”

Stars: Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, and Vir Das.