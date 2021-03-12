'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Drags Piers Morgan for Storming off UK Talk Show

✖

Sunny Hostin has joined the growing list of people speaking out about Piers Morgan's abrupt exit from Good Morning Britain. After Morgan stormed off the set of the British morning show after facing criticism from his co-hosts over his comments about Meghan Markle and her struggles with mental health, revealed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, the ladies of The View openly discussed the matter on Tuesday, with Hostin not shying away from sharing her true feelings.

After Sara Haines noted that Morgan "trashes" Markle "non-stop" and Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts "Why do you think Piers is so fired up?" Hostin questioned, "isn't it interesting that Piers Morgan can walk away from a slightly uncomfortable situation but Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan cannot walk away from more than a slightly uncomfortable situation, but a situation that put her mental health and her life at risk?" Hostin went on to discuss where Morgan’s resentment for Markle may lie, showing a clip of the broadcaster talking about going out with Markle on the same night she met Prince Harry. Morgan has said that is the last time he heard from Markle, with Hostin suggesting, "his obsession with her is based on his own fragility."

PIERS MORGAN STORMS OFF MEGHAN MARKLE DISCUSSION: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the U.K. Monday, receiving a very different reception—the co-hosts react to the backlash. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/dIzqDJcQXD — The View (@TheView) March 9, 2021

The controversy surrounding Morgan followed Markle and Harry's tell-all interview with Winfrey. Airing on Sunday, the interview saw Markle confessing that she experienced suicidal thoughts during her time in the U.K. amid harsh reports from British tabloids and trouble within the royal family. She told Winfrey that while she went to the "institution" for help, they declined to help her. During Monday's Good Morning Britain, Morgan said he didn't believe Markle, adding that he "wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report." During Tuesday's episode of the morning show, Morgan's co-host Alex Beresford confronted him on the comments, prompting Morgan to storm off the set. ITV later announced the broadcaster had decided to leave the series altogether.

In the days since, Morgan's comments and his exit from the show has been the topic of plenty of conversation. Sharon Osbourne came to a head with her The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood amid her defense of Morgan, prompting her to eventually issue an apology amid criticism that her defending Morgan was also her "standing with racism." Morgan, meanwhile, has held firm in his stance and has refused to offer an apology, instead doubling down on his comments.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.