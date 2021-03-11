Piers Morgan Further Blasts Meghan Markle's 'Veracity' of Claims in Oprah Interview

✖

Piers Morgan isn't backing down from his criticism about Meghan Markle and claims she made during her jaw-dropping interview with Oprah Winfrey. On Good Morning Britain Monday, the broadcaster sparked widespread criticism and generated tens of thousands of complaints when he said he didn't "believe a word she" said in regards to her admission that she had suicidal thoughts amid what she felt was racist treatment from the British media and a lack of support from the royal family.

On Tuesday, Morgan attempted to clarify his comments after ITV executives reportedly wanted him to apologize for them on-air, according to The Guardian, during which he said he still holds concerns about the "veracity" of her claims, though he insisted he takes mental health seriously. Speaking to viewers, he said, "When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don't believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said." He went on to note "on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time."

On that same show, Morgan stormed off the set after co-host Alex Beresford condemned his comments. ITV later announced that Morgan "has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

In the days since sparking backlash with those comments, Morgan has held firm in his stance. He told Sky News Wednesday that he doesn't "believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth," adding, "if have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it." He has also doubled down on his views on Twitter, where he wrote he has "had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't" believe her, adding that "freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on."

Morgan served as guest host on Good Morning Britain before joining the morning broadcast as a full-time host in November 2015. His final episode, in which he walked off set, was watched by a record-breaking 1.29 million people, a number the broadcaster has celebrated in numerous tweets.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.