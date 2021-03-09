Piers Morgan Storms off UK Show After Being Confronted by Colleague for Meghan Markle Comments

✖

Following several scathing comments against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan lost his cool while on the set of his ITV UK series after an on-air colleague called him out. On Monday, Morgan stormed off Good Morning Britain after the show's weatherman called him out for his rants against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their Oprah Winfrey interview.

The morning show's weatherman, Alex Beresford, criticized Morgan for his "diabolical" tirades against Markle and Harry, particularly for dismissing the couple's conversation on mental health and Markle's own suicide ideation. Beresford discussed Morgan's past association with the former Suits actress, claiming he was somewhat obsessed with her. The comments soon led to Morgan storming off the set.

"I understand you don't like Meghan Markle. You've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," Beresford said. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her."

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Morgan is then heard saying he is "done with this," adding "I can't do this" as he exits the studio. Beresford adds how Morgan's behavior is "absolutely diabolical" in its execution with those on-air stunned by the dramatic departure. "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen... It's incredibly hard to watch."

Beresford's comments came just moments after Morgan calling out Harry for being "disloyal" with his admissions in the Winfrey interview. "He's been spray-gunning his entire family on global TV as Prince Philip lies in hospital," Morgan said, adding how he sees "right through" the couple. "Prince Charles has been bankrolling that couple for the last five years."

While Morgan focused most of his contempt for Markle, calling her out for a victim mentality and belittling her claims of mental abuse and racism, Beresford alluded to the anchor's history with Markle reportedly stems from Twitter DMs and a pub "date" in 2015. Morgan at the time told the Irish talk show, The Late Late Show, that he was "ghosted" by Markle after the cab he put her after their supposed date took her to a party, where Prince Harry was.

On Sunday night, Harry and Markle shared a plethora of bombshells about their treatment from the royal family ahead of their stepping down last year. While Harry compared his wife Markle's difficulties with the royals with that of his mother's previous — and very public — battles, Markle revealed she had contemplated suicide over the constant barrage of abuse toward her by the British tabloids and press. Admitting how it was "almost unsurvivable," the soon-to-be mother-of-two "just didn't see a solution" at the time, and when she realized she "wasn't being protected" by the royal family, she shared the shocking revelation: "I didn't want to be alive anymore."

"I just didn't see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just — I don't understand how all of this is being churned out," she explained. "I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

Calling her suicidal ideation as "very clear," "methodical," and not "some abstract idea," she and Harry approached the "the institution" and the palace's human resources department to seek mental health help. It was then that she was denied any assistance. "I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help and said that I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," Markle recalled. "They said, 'My heart goes out to you, but there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution.'"

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.