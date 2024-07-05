One featured star on USA Network is saying goodbye after his contract expired. Trevor Mann — a.k.a. Ricochet — will no longer appear on the channel's Monday night staple WWE Raw as of July 1. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Ricochet's WWE contract expired on Monday after 6 years with the company.

However, he is not expected to be off television long. Sapp reports that the professional wrestler is expected to jump to WWE's rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), at a date that is not yet specified. AEW currently has three televised programs: AEW Dynamite (TBS), AEW Rampage (TNT) and AEW Collision (TNT). So, USA Network viewers who loved Ricochet's high-flying moves on Monday nights will have to tune in to those Warner Bros. Discovery networks.

(Photo: A promotional image of WWE Superstar Ricochet - WWE)

Ricochet was effectively written off WWE Raw on June 10. After Ricochet defended Ilja Dragunov (Ilya Rukober) from an attack carried out by Bron Breakker (Bronson Rechsteiner), Breaker jumped Ricochet backstage at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The beatdown culminated with Breakker slamming the departing wrestler through a car windshield. Ricochet was later shown being taken away in an ambulance.

Th 35-year-old performer, a former Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion, still has a major personal tie to WWE. His fiancée, Samantha Johnson, appears as the ring announcer on WWE Raw under the name Samantha Irvin.

Ricochet, who also performed under the name Prince Puma on Lucha Underground, has not commented on his WWE exit. AEW has not confirmed his signing as of press time.