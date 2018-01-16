WWE Announces Signing of Ricochet

WWE just got a little more explosive.

WWE and Ricochet have been linked since the fall of 2017 and the international wrestling star’s arrival was expected this month. Well, Tuesday marked the official announcement of Ricochet (real name Trevor Mann) becoming WWE’s newest employer. WWE.com released this presser on the high profile signing:

“Better known by the ring name Ricochet, Mann, 29, of Paducah, Ky., officially reported today to the WWE PC in Orlando, Fla.

The decorated high-flyer has captured countless titles over his 14-year career, including championships on three separate continents. Among his many accolades, Mann has twice won Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s annual Battle of Los Angeles tournament, and he is only the second American in history to win New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament. (The first was WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.)

Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 188 pounds, Mann brings an astonishing assortment of aerial moves to the ring. He first earned notoriety in Japan for an eye-popping double-moonsault, and his 630° senton remains one of the most potent weapons in his arsenal. Mann, who credits Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and The Rock as three of his in-ring influences, was inspired to pursue sports-entertainment after watching The Great One and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin do battle at WrestleMania XV.”

Just in case Ricochet is an unfamiliar name to you, here’s a quick highlight all of what he’s capable of:

At 29 years old, Ricochet has plenty of juice left in his tank. Ricochet is immensely talented and owns one of the most unique and explosive arsenals in all of the professional wrestling. At 5’10” and just under 200 pounds, it’s unlikely he’ll be pinning Brock Lesnar, however, Finn Balor was the first Universal Champion.

While most of WWE’s fanbase may be unfamiliar with Ricochet’s ability, he’s worth getting blindly excited for. There is the chance that he is absorbed by 205 Live, given his size. However, he may prove to be exceptional enough to transcend the “little guy” stigma that most certainly exists in WWE.