‘Tuca & Bertie’ May Be Revived, Tiffany Haddish Says

Brace yourselves, Tuca & Bertie fans. The show could be making a comeback after Netflix announced that it wouldn’t be renewing it for a second season, much to the chagrin of viewers.

During the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, comedian Tiffany Haddish, was asked how she felt about Tuca & Bertie, on which she voiced a character, being axed by Netflix. For her part, the Girls Trip star appeared hopeful for the show’s return on another network.

“Tuca & Bertie is very close to me and is something I think is amazing. And it needs to be seen. It’s canceled with the other network, but who knows? It might end up somewhere else,” she said, according to Deadline.

Haddish continued, “I talk about it all the time. I don’t know what’s going to happen, though. I talked to the creator, and we definitely are going to make it go somewhere. It’s going to go. It’s going to end up somewhere.”

She also addressed questions about whether there were any contractual obstacles that might block Tuca & Bertie from moving from Netflix to another network.

“I don’t think so,” she said.

Netflix hasn’t commented on it, however.

The streaming service canceled Tuca & Bertie after one season. The series starred Haddish and Ali Wong as two 20-something birds trying to navigate life in the city. Along the way the pair experience a series of over-the-top high jinks. The show was beloved by viewers and critics alike, but Netflix still decided not to move forward with another season, according to its creator, Lisa Hanawait.

Hanawait, who also served as a production designer and producer on Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, broke the news to fans. She praised her team for their hardwork on Tuca & Bertie, and addressed the support she received from all who watched and enjoyed the show. The series scored 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is no easy feat.

She revealed that she received dozens of personal messages to her and her team, thanking them for making the show. Still, Hanawait said, “none of this makes a difference to an algorithm,” seemingly blaming Netflix’s secretive ways of measuring performance for the show ending. Fans were heartbroken by her tweets.

Hanawait remained “hopeful” that another outlet would pick up the series and save it.

Netflix canceled Designated Survivor at the same time, shortly after it aired the third season on the platform. The show was previously canceled after Season 2 on ABC.