'Blue Bloods' Fans Devastated as End of Tom Selleck Series Is Announced

Blue Bloods fans are not feeling good right now. It was only just a matter of time for the long-running procedural to end, and that end is coming soon. CBS recently announced that the upcoming 14th season will be the last and will be split into two parts. The last season will be airing as part of CBS' spring 2024 schedule and in fall 2024, meaning that fans will be getting a big and proper goodbye to the Reagan family. Even so, they are pretty devastated. Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts, and many couldn't believe they will have to say goodbye to their favorite police family soon. It's definitely going to be hard to see Blue Bloods end, and people are already preparing for it.

'Blue Bloods' is Ending Way Too Soon I still can’t believe #bluebloods is ending. I am not a big television person, but it is my favourite show. I always pictured Jamie taking over the pc job. I feel like with it ending already we will be robbed of that ending. #sosad #cbs — Tara-Marie Hall (@Tara_Marie29) November 24, 2023 One fan pleaded, "NOOOOO [loudly crying face emoji] I forbid it!" Another fan expressed, "No. I do not accept this. I am not ready. I need more Reagan family (okay, Danny) in my life, not less. Why do I feel like #BlueBloods would always be a safe, reliable constant in my life? It can't end. Not yet. I'm not ready. [broken heart emoji] [blue heart emoji] NOOOOOOO!!! [loudly crying face emoji x2]." prevnext

The News is Heartbreaking I'm devastated #BLUEBLOODS has been cancelled after 14 seasons. pic.twitter.com/xyJHxI87b0 — Michael The Blogger (@M1ChA3L___) November 23, 2023 One fan stated, "This makes me so sad. One of my ALL time favorite shows." Another shared, "This makes me very sad." prevnext

Fans are Preparing for the Beginning of the End i just found out #BlueBloods is ending after the next season and im now outrageously depressed — DarknessCat🐾 (@CatOf_Darkness) November 22, 2023 "Nooo!!!!! [Blue Bloods] on [CBS] has been my favorite show since it began," one fan shared. "The Reagan Sunday dinners reminded me so much of my childhood. It has been an incredible run. [Blue Bloods] will truly be missed." prevnext

Some Fans are Angry What kind of idiot @CBS is cancelling Blueboods? Big mistake! Huge! Bring back Bluebooods! #BlueBloods #cbs — Melody Knightberg (@knightbergsgirl) November 21, 2023 "if you need cuts to occur then do it with the other shows no one watches or cares to watch anymore," one fan stated. "[Blue Bloods] is an amazing show that teaches show much just beyond a detective show. If CBS cancels the show then [Fox] or another station should pick it up." prevnext

Some Fans are Just Sad Sad to hear one of my favourite shows coming to an end.😥#BlueBloods — joyce combe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jcombe2) November 21, 2023 "Final Season [loudly crying face emoji x3] I grew up with this show," one fan wrote. "I'm devastated [crying face emoji] My favorite cop show, this show knows how to keep fans interested, it's brilliantly written, amazing cast, Knows how to hit you right in the feelings. This hurts," another shared. prevnext