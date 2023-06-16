'Blue Bloods' Stars Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan Honor Treat Williams After Co-Star's Death

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan are paying tribute to the late Treat Williams, both a co-star and a friend. One of Williams' final roles before his unexpected death was on the long-running CBS procedural in his recurring role of retired NYPD detective Lenny Ross, who also happened to be a longtime friend of Selleck's Frank Reagan. In a statement to PEOPLE, Selleck paid tribute to Williams, who was also a close friend in real life.

"It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly," Selleck shared. "My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him, but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend."

Meanwhile, Erin Reagan actress Bridget Moynahan also paid tribute to her former costar, describing him as an "absolute pleasure" and a "role model off screen. His love and devotion to his family was one for all to admire. We lost a good one, folks. RIP Treat."

Treat Williams made his debut as Lenny Ross back in Season 6 of Blue Bloods, appearing in a total of six episodes throughout the years. His most recent and last appearance on the series was last month in Season 13, Episode 20, "Irish Exits." It's evident that he made quite the impact on the cast, both on-screen and off. It's nice that fans were able to see Lenny one more time before Williams' death, and the cast were able to share a few more moments with him.

Since his appearance brought some bad news for Lenny, as it was revealed that he had cancer, it's unknown how the show will continue the storyline without him, if they still will. At the very least, it's possible Blue Bloods will do some kind of tribute for him, whether it's in-story or at the end of an episode. Either way, Treat Williams definitely left a mark on the CBS procedural, and Lenny Ross did the same, even if he did cause some trouble for Frank.

All 13 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+, so fans will be able to rewatch Treat Williams' episodes whenever they want. Due to the writers' strike, there's no telling when Season 14 of Blue Bloods will premiere on CBS, as the network will likely rework its fall schedule, so fans will just have to keep a lookout.