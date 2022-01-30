‘Today Show’ Loses Another Anchor on Weekends

Today Show anchor and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is stepping away from the weekend team. While covering the snowy New York City conditions, cohosts Morgan Radford and Peter Alexander announced that this would be Dreyer’s last day on the weekend news. “It’s really bittersweet to step away. I want to say thank you to everyone at weekend Today who actually gave me a chance on the show,” Dreyer said. “I really don’t want to step away but I don’t think I can do six days a week anymore.”

However, Dreyer will continue to host the third hour of the weekday episodes of Today alongside Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. She explained that she made this career decision in order to spend more time with her three children, noting that while she hoped she “could wake up at her own pace” now on Saturdays, her young kids will keep her plenty busy. “Even today as soon as I’m done here I’m probably going to make pancakes for the boys, so it’s all about family time,” Dreyer said. “These boys are my whole life.”

We’re saying goodbye to @DylanDreyerNBC! She’s getting her weekends back for the first time in over a decade as she fully transitions to the weekdays. pic.twitter.com/RAafNPWEp1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 29, 2022

Dreyer gave birth six weeks early to her third son, Russell, with her husband Brian Fichera in September. Dreyer announced her pregnancy in May during the morning talk show with the help of her 4-year-old son, Calvin. In a video, Dreyer and Calvin talk about the “bun in the oven” while making cinnamon rolls together. “I’m having a baby!” the toddler exclaimed as his mom cradled her baby bump.

Russell is the third boy for Dreyer and Fichera, who in addition to him and Calvin, are also parents to son Oliver, 1. Dreyer said that she and her husband struggled to conceive their third son due to secondary infertility. Dreyer has talked about her difficulties with secondary infertility. The condition, which affects about 10% of couples, the Today show reports, leads to a struggle in conceiving after a past pregnancy. Dreyer first revealed that she dealt with the condition after Calvin was born. In 2019, she experienced a miscarriage, then later gave birth to Oliver. When they decided to have their third child, they were trying for about six months but “it wasn’t really happening.” She said that they almost gave up, but later, their doctor suggested not focusing on it so much. “Sure enough, that’s what we did!” she joked.