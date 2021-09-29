Dylan Dreyer is officially a mom of three after giving birth to her and husband Brian Fichera’s baby boy six weeks early. The Today show announced Wednesday morning that baby Russell James Fichera was born at 2:38 a.m. weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Dreyer previously announced on Instagram that her water broke six weeks early over the weekend. Today anchor Hoda Kotb assured viewers that “Mom and babe [are] doing just fine. He did come early. He did not want to stay inside.”

“My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been hanging at the hospital,” Dreyer told her Instagram followers on Tuesday. “Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well! I’m in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we’ll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week… 6 weeks early! Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We’ll gladly take any extra prayers you have.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1443186393270919169

Dreyer announced her pregnancy in May during the morning talk show with the help of her 4-year-old son, Calvin. In a video, Dreyer and Calvin talk about the “bun in the oven” while making cinnamon rolls together. “I’m having a baby!” the toddler exclaimed as his mom cradled her baby bump.

Russell is the third boy for Dreyer and Fichera, who in addition to him and Calvin, are also parents to son Oliver, 1. Dreyer said that she and her husband struggled to conceive their third son due to secondary infertility. Fichera joked on Instagram that he gave some credit to the steamy Netflix series Bridgerton, writing that their child was a #BridgertonBaby. “You see Cal when two people are quarantined together for over a year and @bridgertonnetflix is on…” he captured a photo of himself, Oliver, Calvin and an ultrasound of baby No. 3.

Dreyer has talked about her difficulties with secondary infertility. The condition, which affects about 10% of couples, the Today show reports, leads to a struggle in conceiving after a past pregnancy. Dreyer first revealed that she dealt with the condition after Calvin was born. In 2019, she experienced a miscarriage, then later gave birth to Oliver. When they decided to have their third child, they were trying for about six months but “it wasn’t really happening.” She said that they almost gave up, but later, their doctor suggested not focusing on it so much. “Sure enough, that’s what we did!” she joked.