‘Today’ Show Loses Another Anchor From the Studio After Hoda Kotb Returns From COVID-19 Absence

Just days after Hoda Kotb became the latest NBC talent to contract the coronavirus, the Today show was down another anchor in Studio 1A on Monday. As Kotb returned to the studio on Monday after isolating at home, her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced they were “trading places” after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Guthrie, who is vaccinated and has also received her booster, announced her breakthrough COVID-19 case at the top of Monday’s show. Speaking to Kotb, who returned to the studio, Guthrie shared, “we’re trading places. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.” Guthrie assured Today viewers that her symptoms are mild, explaining, “little sniffles, not much more than that.” Guthrie also shared the update to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her current setup as she isolates at home amid her diagnosis.

Guthrie’s breakthrough case comes less than a week after Today anchor Craig Melvin announced on Thursday, Jan. 6 that Kotb was missing from the Today studio after she contracted the virus. At the time, Melvin told Today viewers, “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is like many others she tested positive for Covid.” He added that Kotb “tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.”

Amid her isolation, Kotb, who like Guthrie is vaccinated and has received her booster, kept fans updated on her condition, tweeting shortly after Melvin announced her diagnosis that she was “feeling good” and could not “wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” On Monday, she shared the exciting update that she received “2 negative tests” and was back to it! See u at 7 xo.”

Kotb and Guthrie are just the latest top talents at NBCUniversal’s New York headquarters to test positive for COVID-19. Last week, late-night host Seth Meyers canceled the remainder of his shows for the week after he tested positive for the virus, telling fans, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) The good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!” Just a day earlier, Jimmy Fallon shared that “on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.” The pandemic has also touched other networks, with Whoopi Goldberg of ABC’s The View and James Corden of CBS’ The Late Late Show also testing positive in recent weeks.