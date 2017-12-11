‘Today’ and Megyn Kelly Spotlight Donald Trump’s Alleged Slur to Women

Three women who accused President Trump of sexual misconduct appeared on NBC’s Today to speak with Megyn Kelly about the accusations they’ve made and the retaliation they’ve faced.

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Cooks appeared on the news segment Monday morning where they spoke about their interactions with the President, choosing to come forward again as sexual harassment and assault is pushed into the spotlight following similar accusations that Hollywood big names have faced.

“I wanted people to know what kind of person that Trump really is,” Leeds told Kelly about why she chose to come forward regarding an incident on a plane that took place more than 30 years ago as well as a derogatory name he had called her.

Samantha Holvey, a Miss American contender in 2016 who claims that Trump walked into the dressing room as they were changing, asked where women are supposed to draw the line regarding supporting people who are accused of sexual assault.

“Where do we draw the line? Where do we draw the line as women coming together in this country saying ‘no, we don’t want to be treated like that anymore. We no longer accept this. It’s happened long enough. No.’ When does that happen?”

Leeds later said that she supports other women who have chosen not to come forward with their own stories of sexual harassment and assault, claiming that the culture makes it difficult to do so.

“I would love for them to come forward and speak up, but we have a problem here in that we have been enculturated all this time, for years and years and years and years, to be subservient and to be compliant and to get along, and that’s a hard habit to break. And we’ve also been taught that some of the aggression is our fault – we wore the wrong clothes, we had too much makeup on, we were in the wrong place, we went to a party.”

The women are calling on Congress to investigate the allegations they have made against Trump as well as allegations made by other women against the President. Trump has denied all accusations made against him.