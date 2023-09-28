This Photo of Kevin James From 'King of Queens' Is Now a Huge Meme

Just after The King of Queens had its 25th anniversary, the CBS sitcom is currently ruling the Internet. A photo of Kevin James from the series has been making its rounds on Twitter. The photo shows the comedian shrugging as his character Doug. Many, many people have been making a meme out of it and coming up with some hilarious scenarios. How this photo even came to light is unknown. The Internet will do anything to find a new meme. It's very likely that with the 25th anniversary, the photo popped up somewhere. The timing is just way too perfect. And the tweets are even better.

Kevin James is Going on Tour Gearing up for my new Stand Up Tour… So glad I found this headshot… pic.twitter.com/4sL6346fhf — Kevin James (@KevinJames) September 27, 2023 Of course, Kevin James had to jump on the meme train. As the actor prepares for his tour, the perfect opportunity came to use the throwback photo for new posters. Of course, it's not an actual poster, but it does make you think that it would be the kind that Doug Heffernan would go on. prevnext

Funny Friend me when my friend posts a screenshot of our text messages on their story so everyone can see how funny i am pic.twitter.com/2DAEDlU2o4 — grace (@gracesftdt) September 24, 2023 The King of Queens first premiered in 1998 and ran for nine seasons. Even though it's been 25 years, it's clear that the series is still making an impact. prevnext

Buddy's Buddy My buddy’s buddy who I’ve never met before when I pull my vape out pic.twitter.com/M6GvYiUJxu — Miscounted Cash Flow (@Miscountedcf) September 23, 2023 The King of Queens may have ended in 2007 but it is still making a big impact and not just with memes. The series has gone on to become a success in syndication, airing on networks like A&E, Nick@Nite, TV Land, and TBS throughout the years. It also can currently be streamed on Peacock. prevnext

A Kevin James Meme About Kevin James Them: you can’t seriously think you can still get in on the Kevin James meme… It’s done! You missed your chance!

Me: pic.twitter.com/XG0r7c7V06 — Jester (@jestermaxxing) September 24, 2023 The cast of the sitcom got together after Jerry Stiller's death. They reunited to do a table read of an episode and it was to benefit Henry Street Settlement, a social services, health care, and arts organization in New York City where the late actor got his start in theater. prevnext

It's a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce World The NFL cameraman abandoning every other angle to hyperfixate on Taylor Swift in the Kelce suite: pic.twitter.com/BUuUIIRBI9 — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) September 24, 2023 Even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can't escape the Kevin James meme. The new power couple have been making waves in both the music industry and the NFL since Sunday's Chiefs game against the Bears. And they don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. prevnext