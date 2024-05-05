Some 'Good Morning America' Sources Are Speaking out in Rob Marciano's Defense

Not everybody was on board with the dismissal according to the point.

There has been a lot of chatter over Rob Marciano and his controversial exit from ABC News and Good Morning America. According to PEOPLE, the former weatherman and his closest colleagues are still trying to figure out why he was let go from the network.

"Rob is always positive, hands-on and never anything but professional," one source told the outlet. "People enjoy working with him and he's not difficult to work with."

His departure and the reports that have followed are viewed as a "hit job," referencing the weatherman's alleged bad behavior. "The Rob Marciano being portrayed is not the Rob Marciano we know," the source continued. "Rob has always been nothing but professional. He is truly invested in his segments, cares a tremendous amount about his final work product."

PEOPLE quotes another female editor claiming Marciano was "always such a nice guy and I loved when he stopped by my edit room to check on his weather packages."

"Rob is great. No one championed my career in that building more than he did and no one took care of the crew in the field better than he did in my 10 years of working there," another source who worked with Marciano told PEOPLE. "I had plenty of really bad encounters at CNN and people who treated me terribly."

Marciano was ABC News' senior meteorologist from July 2014 until his departure, previously working for Entertainment Tonight and later CNN. Before he was officially removed from the position, ABC reportedly had him banned from the studio in New York City due to "inappropriate behavior."

"He was found to have done something ... that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return," a source told Page Six in March. Recently fellow ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee found herself dragged into the situation with recent headlines.