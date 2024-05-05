The longtime comedy favorite has also been dealing with the fallout of a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease.

Young Sheldon actor and comedy legend Ed Begley Jr. has had some rough times following his diagnosis with Parkinson's Disease. Still, he's living his life and enjoying his days while still remaining true to himself. He and his daughter both attended the Oscars by riding the subway in Los Angeles to the event. She's by his side and they get around town.

That's where his latest rough spot came, courtesy of a very talented window cleaner at the Apple Store. Begley just wanted to come in and help his daughter figure out some issues with the phone when the comedy legend was "attacked" by a large piece of glass.

@haydenbegley If anyone works in the security office at the Westfield Mall in Sherman Oaks, please please PLEASE give me access to the security footage. #dad ♬ original sound – haydenbegley

"They keep the glass very clean here I guess," Begley Jr. told his daughter in a TikTok video. "I went through the walkway to get in here and turns out there was a big pane of glass there."

Begley's daughter Hayden added a little request to Westfield Mall in Sherman Oaks in the caption for her TikTok video. "If anyone works in the security office at the Westfield Mall in Sherman Oaks, please please PLEASE give me access to the security footage," she wrote.

Begley is a fixture on television and film to this day, most recently starring in around 35 episodes of Young Sheldon since 2019, popped up in series like Not Dead Yet, Mr. Mayor, Better Call Saul and Bless This Mess in the 2020s alone. Here's hoping he didn't get roughed up too badly.