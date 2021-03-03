'King of Queens' Reunion Coming Soon

✖

King of Queens fans will be excited to hear that the cast of the beloved sitcom will be doing a reunion very soon. According to Deadline, series stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Patton Oswalt, Victor Williams and Nicole Sullivan are reuniting virtually for a table read that will benefit the New York city health care and arts organization Henry Street Settlement. The special virtual reunion takes place on Friday, March 12 at 11 a.m. PT and will be streamed on the show's official Facebook page.

The table read will also be in honor of the late Jerry Stiller, who was an integral part of the series, playing the loud and quirky father of Remini's character. Sadly, Stiller died in 2020. "Those of us who made The King of Queens are incredibly excited to reunite in honor of our recently departed friend – the uniquely funny, sweet, incomparable Jerry Stiller. We have no doubt Jerry will be watching and screaming down at us from heaven," said Michael J. Weithorn, the co-creator and executive producer of The King of Queens.

Weithorn will be directing the virtual table read, which will also feature former Saturday Night Live star Rachel Dratch. Notably, the episode that will be read is one that did not feature Stiller's character, Arthur Spooner. Fans who are interested in supporting Henry Street Settlement can do so by going here.

It's time to dust off that IPS uniform. The King of Queens reunion is official! March 12, 2021

2PM EST on Facebook Premierehttps://t.co/4sDWQr5TEx pic.twitter.com/DDFyBPz1Zz — The King of Queens (@TheKOQ) March 2, 2021

The King of Queens premiered in 1998 and ran for a total of nine seasons, eventually airing its series finale in 2007. During a 2019 interview with the Philly Voice, James reflected on his time with the show, joking, "I was definitely the weak link for sure as far as acting was concerned on the show." He added, "Leah and Jerry had done a crazy amount of things. Leah had done so much stuff. It was my first gig. I learned a lot through it."

James also joked about some of the things he learned in his early days of the show, saying that one note he got a lot was "Your head is blocking the camera." He added, "I would be facing upstage instead of downstage. I still don't know what upstage is. You're learning all that stuff. I would be looking at my marks as I was walking through. I had to step there, all the stuff an experienced actor knows."