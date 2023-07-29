Leah Remini Reveals College Achievement After Her '35 Years in a Cult'

Leah Remini recently achieved a major accomplishment after missing out during her time in Scientology. According to Entertainment Tonight, Remini is two years into studies at New York University and decided to mark the date on social media.

"Two years ago, I had an 8th-grade education thanks to spending 35 years in a cult," Remini wrote, once again condemning her time in the Church of Scientology. "And now, at age 52, I've successfully finished my second year at NYU. Undertaking this educational journey has been one of the most difficult experiences of my life. There have been days where I've thought about giving up. While I'm still not finished, I'm so glad I decided to dive in."

"If you have the desire and capacity, please remember that it's never too late to start again," she concluded. Remini left Scientology in 2013 and has worked to help expose the controversial side of Scientology through her docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Back in January 2022, Remini posted a thread on social media noting how she hadn't had any "formal education" for years while in the organization.

"For the last 38 years of my life, I have been living and working with an 8th grade education," Remini said. The King of Queens alum has not shied away from being critical of her time in Scientology and other members who remain part of the organization.

Apart from her own story, Remini had a chance to weigh in on the conviction of Danny Masterson on rape charges. The former That '70s Show star faces 30 years in prison and has been a longtime Scientology member who reportedly did its best to run interference and get the charges wiped away. The conviction means that won't happen, which Remini celebrated earlier in the week.

"The guilty verdicts in the rape trial of celebrity Scientologist Danny Masterson are a relief. The women who survived Danny Masterson's predation are heroes. For years, they and their families have faced attacks and harassment from Scientology and Danny's well-funded legal team," Remini wrote. "Nevertheless, they soldiered on, determined to seek justice. While it is up to them to decide whether they are satisfied with this verdict, I am relieved that Danny Masterson is facing some justice after over 20 years of brutal sexual violence with no criminal consequences."