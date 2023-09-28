Taylor Swift Wraps Her Arm Around Travis Kelce in Cozy New Photo

Taylor Swift was getting very comfortable with Travis Kelce on Sunday. TMZ Sports obtained a photo the two hanging out at a private party at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri. The 12-time Grammy Award winner wrapped her arm around the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as they were sitting at the bar talking to friends. Kelce reportedly rented out the restaurant following the Chiefs' win over the Chicago Bears.

The photo is more evidence that Swift and Kelce could be a couple. After Kelce revealed that he attempted to give his number to Swift at her concert this past summer, it was reported that the two have been hanging out. Swift then made headlines when she attended the Chiefs game and sat in the suite with Kelce's mother. And right after the game, Swift and Kelce were spotted walking together when they were leaving Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game after-party in new photo obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/M86WjeXsjg — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 27, 2023

On the New Heights podcast, Kelce talked about the Swift romance rumors. "Yeah, my personal life that's not so personal, Kelce said to his brother Jason Kelce. "I did this to myself, Jason. I know this." Travis Kelce went on to praise Swift for attending the game.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up," Kelce said. "That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive… …To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s—t was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end… …Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

Fans are now curious what's the next move for Swift and Kelce. On Sunday night, the Chiefs will be in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. It's not clear if Swift will be in attendance, but NBC, who is televising the game, would love to have the "Anti-Hero" singer there as 24.3 million viewers watched the Chiefs-Bears game on Fox this past Sunday.