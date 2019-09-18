NBCUniversal Launches New Streaming Service, Reveals Name and Epic Lineup Including ‘Parks and Rec’ and ‘King of Queens’

NBCUniversal has announced the impending launch of its new streaming service, revealing that it will be called Peacock, and it will have an epic lineup of classic shows such as Parks and Rec and King of Queens. Additionally, the service will feature other iconic series such as 30 Rock, Cheers, Everyone Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, and Married…With Children. “Peacock will deliver a world-class slate of originals while also offering treasured hits from the vaults of NBC, including The Office and Parks and Recreation, two of the most-watched streaming series,” a press release from NBCUniversal read.

“The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood’s biggest studios,” the press release added. “In addition, Peacock will tap into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night and reality.”

Some of the classic films that subscribers can expect include American Pie, Bridesmaids, Meet the Parents, Back to the Future, Brokeback Mountain, Erin Brockovich, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Field of Dreams, Jaws, Mamma Mia!, Shrek, and The Breakfast Club. “Peacock will also feature films from the franchises: Bourne, Despicable Me, and Fast & Furious,” the press release also revealed.

Among the new content that will be produced for the new service are reboots of Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster, which will feature original stars of both shows. There will also be a reboot of the sci-fi classic Battlestar Galactica.

Fans of the brilliantly hilarious A.P. Bio will also get to see the third season of the series, as it will air exclusively on Peacock, and fans of the witty Psych will get to see it’s long-awaited second film.

Additionally, there will be unscripted and reality series on Peacock as well, such as a Real Housewives spinoff, and a Saturday Night Live docuseries titled Who Wrote That, which will shine a light on many of the important personalities the long-running sketch comedy show has had both in front of and behind the cameras.

Peacock is set to officially launch in April 2020.

