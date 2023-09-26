Leah Remini Reacts to 25th Anniversary of 'King of Queens'

Leah Remini is celebrating a huge milestone. The 25th anniversary of CBS sitcom The King of Queens as on Thursday. The actress starred on the series alongside Kevin James, and it ran for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007. She made sure to mark the happy occasion by posting a lengthy message on Instagram alongside a clip from the series.

"Today marks the 25th anniversary of the King of Queens," Remini shared. "By the time I signed on as Carrie Heffernan, I had been to hundreds of auditions, was cast in many pilots and some short-lived series, and was finally offered The King Of Queens. As soon as production started on season one, I knew I was home, and I am blessed to say I was part of a truly special show that went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes and still lives on successfully in syndication. Our cast was amazing…Kevin James, Jerry Stiller, Gary, Patton, Victor, Nicole. They all made me laugh every day."

"Our gifted guest and recurring cast made the show what it is," Remini continued. "Working with the cast, crew, and our awesome and dedicated writers and producers was a dream come true for an actress. I want to let you all know that I see the comments where you say that you fall asleep every night to The King of Queens, that it got you through a rough day and tough times in your lives, that you laughed for the first time in your day watching us, or that you watch several episodes a day, or that you and your family bond over watching the episodes in syndication."

"One fan commented that her family is a three-generation King of Queens household: her mom watches it, she watches it, and now her daughter watches it. It means the world to me, and I'm so grateful for this experience that lives on and on," Remini concluded. While it's been 25 years since the series first premiered, it's obvious that it still means so much to Remini. Her co-star Kevin James also celebrated the anniversary, and his message was short but sweet and filled with love and gratitude. The King of Queens is still proving itself to be a beloved sitcom. It may have ended 16 years ago, but it lives on in syndication and streaming. There's no indication that it will be going away any time soon.