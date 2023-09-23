Kevin James Marks Important 'King of Queens' Anniversary With Special Tribute

Kevin James is celebrating a pretty big anniversary of The King of Queens. The late '90s-early 2000s CBS sitcom celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday. The comedian took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, telling his followers he is "so incredibly blessed to have taken this ride with the insanely talented [Leah Remini] and Jerry Stiller. I love you both so much… and thank you to the GREATEST FANS in the world."

Also starring Patton Oswalt, Larry Romano, Victor Williams, Nicole Sullivan, and Gary Valentine, The King of Queens ran for nine seasons and just over 200 episodes on CBS. The series focused on a middle-class couple, portrayed by James and Remini, living in Queens, New York along with the dad of Remini's character, played by Stiller. Although the series has received generally mixed reviews, it is still a beloved sitcom. It's been in successful syndication since the early 2000s, with no indication it will be stopping any time soon.

In 2021, following Jerry Stiller's death, a reunion table read was held to benefit Henry Street Settlement, a New York City social services, health care, and arts organization where the late actor got his start in theater. James, Remini, Williams, Oswalt, Valentine, Sullivan, and guest star Rachel Dratch got together to reprise their roles. Moderated by Sibley Scoles, they read through the 2003 episode "Cowardly Lyin'" and also featured a video tribute to Stiller. Now, two years later, the cast is celebrating 25 years since the show first premiered. And they seem to still be as close as ever.

Kevin James occasionally shows his love for The King of Queens and his former castmates. In June, he wished Leah Remini a Happy Birthday while also posting a sweet photo of the two of them from back in the day. In March, he posted a video of his character, Doug, saying his iconic catchphrase, "Shutty." It proves that the series may be over and done with, but it will definitely live on forever in the form of streaming and broadcast syndication.

To celebrate The King of Queens' milestone anniversary, fans can watch it now on Peacock. It will surely keep them busy for a while, considering it has nine seasons. It may not be as talked about as other sitcoms, but it is definitely up there as one of the best. Plus, you can't go wrong with the cast that it has.