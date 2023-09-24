Usher Super Bowl News Revives Viral 'Confessions' Meme
The advertisements for Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show use footage from a 20-year-old music video and a 4-year-old meme.
On Sunday, The NFL announced that Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show using a beloved meme that was in dire need of a revival. An ad for the big show uses footage from the music video to Usher's 2004 song "Confessions Part II," making it look like the singer is reacting very dramatically to this gig. Since this "quit playing with me man" meme fizzled out, it has never gotten this kind of main stage treatment.
The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show is presented by Apple Music, who created an ad featuring the old "Confessions Part II" meme cut together with a new clips of celebrities today – including one with Usher himself. For those unaware, the music video for "Confessions Part II" shows Usher having a dramatic conversation on the phone but it doesn't reveal what the person on the other end is saying, allowing users to co-opt the footage or soundbite for all kinds of jokes. In this case, it slotted in perfectly with Kardashian telling Usher he got the job.
USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII https://t.co/Vh4qVbiAa4@Usher, @nfl, @rocnation, @nfloncbs pic.twitter.com/scsFio8FmO— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) September 24, 2023
Usher has been the subject of several viral memes in recent years, which may explain why this one got buried. It never got an entry on a wiki page like KnowYourMeme.com, but if you dig a bit you can still find some grade-A posts using this format. Here's a look at the hidden gem of Usher memes revived on Sunday thanks to the Super Bowl.
Underrated
The Usher confessions meme is one of the most underrated on the web https://t.co/ZjlUocD8gu— YP (@YoungPageviews) July 12, 2019
This meme has been regarded as since it first hit the scene, so it's no surprise that it was under the radar until now.
Predictions
@iambobbyfoster
Stop playing with Usher 😭😭😭 #superbowl #superbowlhalftimeshow #superbowlperformance♬ original sound – Bobby Foster
Back in February after the last Super Bowl, there was buzz about Usher being the next headliner. In response, some fans made memes using this format, which are looking pretty prescient right about now.
Genius
Whoever’s idea it was to announce Usher as the halftime performer with the “Confessions” skit isn’t paid nearly enough. I don’t care if they make north of seven figures for their job. Make it eight..— 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) September 24, 2023
Many fans felt that this ad campaign would be the best part of the Super Bowl halftime show.
Confusion
Why it feels like she in 2023 and he is in 2013 😩— ♦️ Ameerah.▪️🥀 (@itsAmeerah__) September 24, 2023
Of course, for fans who forgot about this skit, seeing it re-enacted now was just confusing.
Watch This
September 24, 2023
Of course, many commenters responded with Usher's more recent "Watch This" meme, including some brands.
Mundane
@williebee_2020
So this has happened, only happens in Atlanta@Usher Raymond. comedу #funny #fyp #doordash #usher #quitplaying #immacallyouback #trending #trendingreels #williebee2020♬ original sound – WillieBee_2020
@hustlemann24_7
#duet with @mrsixthreeandgifted #greenscreen #iamahashtag #trending #laughwithme #justforlaughs #😂😂😂 #usher #remix #confessions #studio #eggs #quitplaying #usherraymond #tiktokmakethisgoviral #imacallyouback #damn♬ Big ProdaJ Calls Usher Again Follow BigProdaJ – Big ProdaJ
One of the most popular uses of this format was always to apply it to mundane situations, undercutting the drama.
Old and New Fans
The series of ads @AppleMusic has released with Deion Sanders, Kim Kardashian and now BeastMode, using Usher’s old Confessions Part II video, are just perfect. Usher, fresh off his amazing run in Vegas, will perform at halftime of the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/9UUhNoZ54W— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) September 24, 2023
Finally, many fans pointed out that Usher is a strong contender for the Super Bowl based on the strength of his recent Las Vegas residency, even if people who haven't traveled to the city aren't aware. They see this ad as a way or reaching out to lapsed Usher fans to get them excited.