Usher Super Bowl News Revives Viral 'Confessions' Meme

On Sunday, The NFL announced that Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show using a beloved meme that was in dire need of a revival. An ad for the big show uses footage from the music video to Usher's 2004 song "Confessions Part II," making it look like the singer is reacting very dramatically to this gig. Since this "quit playing with me man" meme fizzled out, it has never gotten this kind of main stage treatment.

The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show is presented by Apple Music, who created an ad featuring the old "Confessions Part II" meme cut together with a new clips of celebrities today – including one with Usher himself. For those unaware, the music video for "Confessions Part II" shows Usher having a dramatic conversation on the phone but it doesn't reveal what the person on the other end is saying, allowing users to co-opt the footage or soundbite for all kinds of jokes. In this case, it slotted in perfectly with Kardashian telling Usher he got the job.

Usher has been the subject of several viral memes in recent years, which may explain why this one got buried. It never got an entry on a wiki page like KnowYourMeme.com, but if you dig a bit you can still find some grade-A posts using this format. Here's a look at the hidden gem of Usher memes revived on Sunday thanks to the Super Bowl.