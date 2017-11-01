‘This Is Us,’ ‘The Flash’ Take a Dive in TV Ratings

In competition with the well-watched World Series Game 6, This Is Us and The Flash suffered major drops in ratings.

On Tuesday night, NBC’s This Is Us drew 8.3 million total viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. While the show still dominated the night in regards to the demo ratings, it was down 30 percent, TV Line reports.

As for The Flash, which airs on The CW, it fell to 2 million viewers with a 0.7 demo rating. Even though The Flash slipped, Legends of Tomorrow remained steady in audience numbers (1.43 million) but slipped 20 percent in the demo.

The primary reason that ratings were lower on This Is Us and The Flash is because of the World Series. The sixth game of the series drew 18.9 million total viewers and a 5.1 rating.

On CBS, the most highly watched show of the night was NCIS with 11.9 million viewers and 1.2 demo rating. The other top shows of the night were Bull (9.6 mil/1.0) and New Orleans (8.8 mil/0/9).

On ABC, Fresh Off the Boat (3.5 mil/0.9) was down 19 percent. The Middle (5 mil/1.1) and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.7 mil/0.6) slipped 15 percent.

