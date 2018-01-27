See New Photos from ‘This Is Us’ Post-Super Bowl Episode

It’s the episode This Is Us fans have been waiting for.

The upcoming post-Super Bowl episode will find the Pearson family dealing with a house fire, in their ’90s storyline, and celebrating the day of the Super Bowl in their own individual ways.

While no details have been revealed on the house fire that takes Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) life on the hit NBC family drama, the network released photos for the upcoming episode focusing on the adult Big Three during Super Bowl Sunday.

RANDALL HOSTING A PARTY

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) loves to be in control, so it should come as no surprise that he would be seen in this photo hosting what appears to be a Super Bowl viewing party for his friends and – maybe – some of his family.

Kate and Audio

It seems that Audio really will be sticking around.

One of the happy moments from Tuesday’s new episode came when Kate (Chrissy Metz) brought a dog home for her fiance Toby (Chris Sullivan), who they name Audio.

In this photo, Kate is snuggling up to her new dog, probably about to tune in to the Super Bowl. But, where’s Toby?

A Lonely Kevin

Looks like Kevin (Justin Hartley) will be spending Super Bowl Sunday on his own.

After getting a DUI and being ordered to go to rehab, Kevin has been laying low, making amends for the mistakes he made earlier in the season and staying with his mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and her new husband Miguel (Jon Huertas).

Maybe Rebecca and Miguel headed over to Randall’s for the game and Kevin chose to spend the day by himself.

Tess Is Not That Into Football

Super Bowl Sunday is a pivotal day in the lives of the Big Three, since the Pearsons watched the game as a family every year until Jack’s death, but to everyone else involved it might just be another football game.

In this photo, Randal’s eldest daughter Tess (Eris Baker) looks about as excited about having to watch the game as any non-sports fan would be. But given Randall’s puzzled look in the photo, there might be more to the story when the episode airs Feb. 4.

What’s Going On With Toby?

Oh, there’s Toby!

He doesn’t seem too happy by his expression, but given that Super Bowl Sunday is the anniversary of Jack’s death, we’re sure we can expect some drama to ensure between him and Kate. After all, Kate is known to take out her emotions on those around her.

Passing The Time

Kevin may come to regret staying home.

If he is truly alone back at Rebecca’s house, this might be the first time Kevin is left alone and with nothing to do since leaving rehab.

On a day like Super Bowl Sunday there might not be a lot he can get done so, rather than relying on drug use to pass the time, Kevin might be trying — and failing — to meditate before the game starts.

Who’s Beth Looking At?

Somebody has to give Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) the award for best mom/wife/human ever.

Not sure who she is side-eyeing in this photo, but given how emotionally charged Super Bowl Sunday is in this family, we can only hope that Randall hasn’t gotten himself into too much trouble.

Trouble In Paradise

Must Kate and Toby fight in every episode?

Given the looks on their faces, it appears as if Kate will be pouring her heart out to Toby once again during the upcoming episode.

And if his face is any indication, Toby might need more than a tearful apology to come around after whatever Kate has done. Also, Audio is nowhere to be seen, so hopefully he is okay.

A New Friend For Annie

Speaking of Audio, he might not be the only new four-legged family member in the Pearson family.

This adorable snap shows Randall marveling at a tiny lizard on his youngest daughter Annie’s (Faithe Herman) hand. Maybe her tiny new friend stumbled into the house, unaware of the festivities going on and Annie saves him before he gets stepped on by unaware party-goers.

This Is Us could use more animal cast members so, here’s hoping Randall and Beth agree to foster Annie’s new pet.

It Always Comes Down to Hugging

The upcoming episode might be filled with heartbreak since viewers will finally see Jack’s death, but one thing we can count on when it comes to This Is Us is that the hour will be filled with heart-warming moments too.

This Is Us will air its game changing episode Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl on NBC. The show regularly airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.