‘This Is Us’: 9 Shows to Watch While Waiting for Season 3

This Is Us’ third season premieres on Sept. 25, meaning have to wait a while longer to see more of the Pearson family.

This also means that viewers will have extra room in their schedules for TV, and we have some selections that will satisfy the itch left by This Is Us‘ absence.

From shows with similar themes to shows that feature This Is Us cast members in prominent roles.

Scroll through to learn which 9 shows This Is Us fans should watch while they wait for season 3.

‘Gilmore Girls’ / ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’

One key family drama is Gilmore Girls, which follows the relationship between a mother (Lauren Graham) and her daughter (Alexis Bledel) and the various life struggles they encounter.

It has a nice blend of comedy and drama that This Is Us fans will love, and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us‘ Jack Pearson) has a key role in the show.

Plus when you wrap the original series’ seven-season run, the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is also available to watch.

Both Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are available to stream on Netflix.

‘Parenthood’

Speaking of Parenthood, the six-season NBC drama takes a spot on a list.

Based on Ron Howard’s 1989 film of the same name, the series follows three generations of one family and all the drama they have. This premise will seem eerily close to This Is Us, but it hits on beats This Is Us has yet to tackle.

Plus, having a cast that includes Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard and Craig T. Nelson doesn’t hurt.

Parenthood is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.

‘Modern Family’

Another long-running show that This Is Us fans may enjoy is the ABC sitcom Modern Family.

Modern Family is way more comedic than This Is Us is, but the dysfunctional family dynamics are still in play with each of the family’s three branches tackling issues in hilarious ways.

Modern Family‘s season 9 episodes are currently streaming on Hulu. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m ET on ABC.

‘black-ish’

Another ABC sitcom worth checking out is black-ish. The half-hour comedy series sees parents (Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross) trying their best to give their children more than they ever had.

While it is hilarious, the show is not afraid to get serious and tackle serious issues about being black in America.

All black-ish episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

‘The Neighbors’

The Neighbors, which is about a family who accidentally moves into a neighborhood filled with aliens, is also an ABC sitcom, but it was sadly cancelled after two seasons.

However, it is worth watching, due to it being created by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman. Additionally, This Is Us composer Siddhartha Kholsa also does some work here.

All episodes of The Neighbors are currently streaming on Hulu.

‘Grandfathered’

Another ill-fated Fogelman project was the FOX sitcom Grandfathered.

While it was not nearly as successful as This Is Us, this comedy had some charm to it. The best highlight is John Stamos’ leading performance, in which he plays a bachelor who discovers he was a son and a granddaughter he never knew about.

All of Grandfathered‘s episodes are available to buy on Amazon.

‘The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story’

The FX limited series, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, features some of the best television produced in this decade, but This Is Us fans will find one aspect most appealing.

This Is Us lead Sterling K. Brown plays a pivotal role in the series as Christopher Darden, one of the prosecutors who tried to put O.J. Simpson away. Brown delivers a riveting performance that fans of his work on the NBC drama will love.

The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Army Wives’

Another show Brown fans should be aware of is Army Wives.

The drama ran for seven seasons on Lifetime and features Brown as Dr. Roland Burton, an army husband married to Colonel Joan Burton (Wendy Davis).

He starred in 107 episodes of the show, so it is essential for anyone looking to explore Brown’s past works.

Army Wives is available to purchase on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.