‘Doctor Odyssey’ Casts ‘Glee’ Star in ‘Mysterious’ New Role

Doctor Odyssey is continuing the star power for the first season, and the latest episode included a Glee star.

Dianna Agron guest starred in a mysterious role in Thursday’s episode of the freshman medical drama, reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who co-created both shows.

The official Doctor Odyssey TikTok account shared a video of Agron on the set of the ABC series, wearing a robe and welcoming fans to her love boat. She said she was playing a character named Catherine and that there is a “moment my character is incorporated into the show that is a little mysterious.” She also pointed out her hair, which was not contemporary, alluding that her character was maybe from the past, she said.

Fans did eventually find out who Catherine was when the episode aired on Thursday. Don Johnson’s Captain Massey was suffering from shingles, and per Max’s advice, he took a dip in the hot tub since saltwater helps with shingles. He is visited by his late wife, Catherine, who also takes a dip with a younger version of Massey, played by Johnson’s son, Jesse Johnson. The moment gives Massey some clarity, having discussed their relationship and regrets he had, as well as reservations about his relationship and future with Shania Twain’s Heather, who is carrying his baby.

Doctor Odyssey has seen quite a few famous guest stars for Season 1. The series has also brought on Ava Phillippe, Paris Jackson, Kelsea Ballerini, John Stamos, Rachel Dratch, Chord Overstreet, Adrianne Palicki, Rumer Willis, Kathryn Newton, and more. Angela Bassett also reprised her 9-1-1 role as Athena Grant for a special crossover episode. Along with Don Johnson, Doctor Odyssey also stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale.

Meanwhile, after ABC renewed five shows, Doctor Odyssey remains the last one on the bubble. Talks are continuing at the network for a second season, and Jackson is hopeful that more will be on the way. Despite following ABC’s highest-rated series, 9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey hasn’t been getting the greatest ratings. It’s also expensive to make. However, it’s not completely out of question just yet, as things could very well change. Doctor Odyssey still has a few more episodes to air, so anything is possible.

For those who have missed Dianna Agron’s episode or want to watch it again, it is streaming on Hulu along with the rest of Doctor Odyssey’s first season. New episodes air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.