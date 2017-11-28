‘This Is Us’ Finale Tops List of Must-Watch TV for Tuesday Night

This Is Us enters uncharted territory on Tuesday’s fall finale, propelling it to the top must-watch spot on the stacked TV lineup.

As the Big Three trilogy winds down, fans will turn their attention to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in “Number Three,” watching the resident perfectionist live the same 24 hours that siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) faced in previous episodes.

After witnessing Kevin’s downward spiral into the pangs of addiction and seeing Kate face the pain of a miscarriage, fans can only wonder what turmoil lies ahead for the final Pearson triplet.

Judging from the preview of the episode, Randall and wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) may be forced to give up their foster daughter Deja, whose mother is out of jail and looking to get her child back.

Whatever the Pearson couple faces, the NBC drama is sure to tug at viewer’s heartstrings, executive producer Isaac Aptaker teased.

“Randall and Beth’s world is rocked by a shocking and unexpected turn of events,” Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly.

Not only will This Is Us’ fall finale pack an emotional punch, it’ll likely own Tuesday night’s television ratings. The sophomore series owned total ratings for week 7 of the broadcast season — beating long-running comedy The Big Bang Theory — so audiences are clearly living for the family drama.

“Number Three” marks the final episode before season 2 halts for hiatus, but showrunners promise the episode will round out the Big Three-focused stories while teasing a solid cliffhanger — a careful balance the drama has not attempted before.

Though This Is Us leads the list of Tuesday’s must-see TV, special broadcasts and other series favorites are ones you won’t want to miss.

On NBC, Chicago Med follows This Is Us at 10 p.m. ET. In the dramatic episode, Manning will help a pregnant patient whose baby is drastically underdeveloped.

CBS will air a special holiday broadcast of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m. ET. Following the classic film, angels hit the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show filmed in Shanghai, China. The show will feature the lingerie brand’s new collections, including an unprecedented collaboration with luxury designer Balmain.

FOX’s heavyweight is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where detectives will go undercover at a fantasy-fiction convention to look for a stolen manuscript belonging to CD Parlov. It runs at 9:30 p.m. ET.

On ABC, attention should be paid to The Middle at 8 p.m. ET. The comedy, which is in its ninth and final season, will feature eldest son Axl returning from Europe with a new lease on life and daughter Sue attempting to cram all the fun of summer into two days.