‘This Is Us’ Reveals Kate and Her Baby’s Fate

This Is Us had a lot of drama to unpack as the family, and viewers, waited for news of Kate’s condition.

After last week’s episode left Kate (Chrissy Metz) and her baby’s fates in the balance, “The Waiting Room” featured the Pearson’s dealing with their baggage as doctor’s operated on the mother-to-be.

The show’s special episode centered on the members of the Pearson family waiting for news on Kate’s condition in the waiting room, and the downtime forcing them to deal with their own problems.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) had to deal with the aftermath of their earlier argument, when he tried to tell Beth it wasn’t the right time for her to start teaching dance at the same time as he is starting his government position.

In the beginning, the couple wants to avoid the subject, but Randal later admits that he worries the family can’t sustain itself without the money Beth could make if she got another corporate job.

Kevin, who suffered a relapse following the aftermath of his trip to Vietnam and meeting his uncle Nicky, was forced to face the family hungover, as well as Zoe’s (Melanie Liburd) reaction to finding out her boyfriend had lied about having started drinking again. Despite the lies, Zoe tells Beth that she still wants to be with Kevin

The episode also shone a spotlight on how close Kate and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) have gotten since their group therapy days. After Kevin lashed out at her for staying in the waiting room, she admits to Miguel (Jon Huertas) that she was part of Kate’s original birth plan and she promised she would be there.

As Randall and Beth hope to have Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel there to help with the kids and their schedule, they reveal that they are considering moving to California to help Kate with the baby after its birth. The reveal brings tension to the room that ends with Kevin listing potential complications Kate could be facing in surgery.

Later in the episode, Toby (Chris Sullivan) comes out to the waiting room and reveals the baby was born “very prematurely” after an emergency C-section. Toby says that Kate was “amazing through the whole thing.” Despite his shock, he still manages to crack a joke about Miguel during the sweet moment.

As Rebecca and Miguel get ready to see their grandson in the NICU, Randall gives them his blessing to move to California and reassures Beth that they will be O.K. Meanwhile, Kevin tells Zoe that he could not recover without her. Before she says goodbye to Beth, however, she reveals that Kevin was drinking vodka the whole time.

The episode ends with Toby and Kate marveling at how small their son is before Kate announces she wants to name him “Jack,” after her father. She then begs her late dad to make sure his grandson survives. The baby then holds her finger and Kate is sure everything will be O.K.

What did you think of the special episode? This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.