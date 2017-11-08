‘This Is Us’: Kate and Toby Consider Calling off Their Wedding

This week’s episode of This Is Us was all about relationships, both familial and romantic.

While the past plot focuses on finalizing Randall’s adoption, the current events split time between the grown Pearson children. In particular, Kate’s relationship with Toby gets a lot of screen time.

Toby is nervous about his mother’s reaction to their pregnancy, since she’s a devout Catholic. The couple then decide to call off their planned wedding and head to the court house to get married and ease Toby’s mother’s nerves about the pregnancy.

When they get there to pick up the paperwork, they talk the issue over. Kate forcibly justifies the decision saying that she won’t have to deal with wedding dresses not fitting and dealing with Jack not being there to walk her down the aisle and dance with her.

The couple returns home to fill out the papers, and Toby sits on the couch and talks to Jack’s urn about the situation. He realizes that Kate really wants a full-blown wedding, despite her actions.

He then heads to the mall (off-screen) and gets a series of sweatshirts that spell out “Will you marry me?” and re-proposes to Kate in a tearful scene. The two decide to keep their weddings plans in place.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.